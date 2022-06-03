Schwindel, Contreras And Happ Homer as Cubs Top Cards 7-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. — When the last out of his first shutout in five years was secured, Michael Wacha pumped his fist and sought out catcher Christian Vázquez for a congratulatory embrace.Wacha pitched a three-hitter and the streaking Boston Red Sox beat Los Angeles 1-0 on Monday night to hand the Angels their 12th straight defeat."Wins like this, yeah, Michael was the star, he was amazing for us," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "But this was a total team effort. A 1-0 game, nine innings, nowadays you don't see that. I'm just glad that I'm part of it."Vázquez hit an RBI...

