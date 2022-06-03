ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

TALAT - GUY WEARS 100LB SUIT OF TRASH

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBLtH_0fzW4aQi00

An environmental activist wears a month's worth of garbage around as a trash fashion statement! Today in TALAT!

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Sports Drink Hack Is Saving My Active Family So Much Money — & Plastic Waste

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is almost here — and for my family, that means travel baseball season is already in full swing (no pun intended!). It also means it’s time for me to stock up on the sports drinks that my two kids like to guzzle while they play. Please don’t @ me telling me they should drink plain old water — trust me, they do. But when tournament schedules mean they’re outside playing as many...
ENVIRONMENT
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy