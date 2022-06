2021 was the “Year of the Woman,” especially the Black Woman! For 10 months we dedicated this space to uplifting Black women and spreading a message that we need to show love and empower people with love instead of destroying them with hate and disrespect. We celebrate Black Women and call them SUPERB! AND WE ARE KEEPING THE CELEBRATION GOING IN 2022!

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO