Queen’s Brian May Talks About Wild Night With Eddie Van Halen

 3 days ago
Rock legend Eddie Van Halen passed away in October 2020. Since then, many artists are sharing stories of the fun times they shared with Eddie. One of these artists is Queen’s Brian May. He admitted that he wishes he kept in touch more with Eddie before his passing.

Brian then shared a story of a wild night involving Eddie after a Queen concert. He said, “I have a lot of favorite memories, but I do remember one time him coming to see [Queen] play. We went back to the hotel afterwards. He’d brought a bottle of his favorite drink with him, which I think was Southern Comfort. Anyway, he’s knocking it back, and so I started knocking it back, and I completely lost it.”

Brian May and Eddie Van Halen once had a crazy night together

LIFE AFTER FLASH, Brian May, 2017. © Cleopatra Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

He continued, “The next thing I remember I was on the floor in the bathroom, having fallen down and cracked my head on the washbasin. I don’t even remember going into the bathroom. It’s one of the few times in my life where I’ve gotten out of control.”

10 March 2013 – Beverly Hills, California – Eddie Van Halen. 10th Annual John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit held at John Varvatos Boutique. Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Image Collect

Brian and Eddie first met when their bands opened for Black Sabbath. They became fast friends and bonded over their love of guitars, showing each other their custom instruments. Brian once joked, “I sounded like me on his guitar and he sounded like him on my guitar.”

Photo by: gotpap/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX 2017 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 4/30/17 Eddie Van Halen at The George Lopez Foundation 10th Anniversary Celebration Party in Los Angeles, CA / Image Collect

Can you imagine partying with Brian May and Eddie Van Halen?

People

Deborah James on Choosing Where to Spend Her Final Days: It's 'Where I've Always Wanted to Die'

Deborah James has shared the place where she's "always wanted to die" following the decision to stop her treatment for bowel cancer. James, 40, recorded the final episode of her BBC podcast You, Me & The Big C: Putting the Can in Cancer just days after sharing that she is in hospice. Ahead of the episode called Deborah James' Last Dance, producer Mike Holt explained that James recorded the episode from her parents' garden in a sunchair.
CELEBRITIES
This Is The One Artist Mick Jagger Said ‘Outperformed Everyone’

Mick Jagger is the mega-successful artist whose place of relevance within the music industry has been undeniable for the past six decades. Needless to say, he first came to prominence back in the 1960s as part of The Rolling Stones. Not surprisingly, given his experience, he has an uncanny ability to predict who among upcoming artists would likely achieve success. No matter the genre — country, pop, rap, reggae or whatever it might be — he has had an innate feeling for quality music.
MUSIC
SheKnows

In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able...
CELEBRITIES
