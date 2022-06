Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man made death threats while holding a gun during an argument last month, police say. Michael Beeman, 59, pulled into a driveway in the 2000 block of Four Mile Drive in Loyalsock Township on May 31 and reportedly began shouting “I’m going to kill you” at the residents as they ran into the home, police said. A witness said Beeman became angry during a...

