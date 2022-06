TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Deli Delicious in downtown Tulare says they’ve been broken into three times in the last 10 days. "We've been in operation for 25 years. We're a locally owned, family and franchised business, and we have not seen three times in 10 days type of robbery occur within our business," said Gina Vigil, Director of Marketing of Deli Delicious.

