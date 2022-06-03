FUEL FRUSTRATION | These people are trying to laugh through the pain at the pump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On this date in 1956, if you were driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport, you would have seen this marquee: And today, in 2022, if you are driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport you will still see this marquee! Maryland’s last drive-in theater is still going strong after 66 years. It is still owned by the same family, and it still shows the best of Hollywood. Heck, Top Gun: Maverick just ended its run there, and the new Jurassic Park flick is starting its run at Bengies Drive-In on Thursday. Monday, June 6...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO