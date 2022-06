LIV Golf announced its opening event this week in London will be shown on Facebook, YouTube and its own website. One of the many questions surrounding the Saudi-backed golf venture was which network would carry the fledgling league. However, at least in the United States, LIV Golf will have to launch from social and online platforms only. LIV Golf did announce its product will be aired on global networks in a release, but did not specify which, only saying a list of broadcasters will be made available on its website later this week.

