AUSTIN, Texas - Gun reform activists gathered downtown calling for an end to gun violence in the wake of the deadly mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. The Texas chapter of Moms Demand Action, along with the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, hosted the event as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Attendees wore orange to honor those affected by gun violence. Lawmakers, teachers, health professionals, and survivors of gun violence attended the event.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO