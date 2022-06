Artturi Lehkonen is sending a team to the Stanley Cup final for the second straight season. Lehkonen scored 1:19 into overtime, and Colorado rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Monday night, completing a four-game sweep in the Western Conference final and propelling the Avalanche into the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 2001.

DENVER, CO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO