Travis Kelce 2022 Fantasy Projections

Kelce’s getting up there in age, but he’s still the NFL’s most productive tight end.

Despite a three-year low in catches (92), receiving yards (1,125) and targets (134), Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce finished second in tight end scoring (263.9) in PPR formats while missing one game (Covid-19). Over the past eight seasons, he missed only two matchups. Kelce gained over 100 yards in five contests (7/109/1, 7/104, 8/119, 10/191, 5/108/1), with the last one coming in the postseason. He scored a touchdown in each of his final six games (seven total).

In his career, he ranks 68th all-time in receiving yards (9,006) and 52nd in catches (704). With two more excellent seasons, Kelce is on a path to be a top 25 receiver in NFL history.

Fantasy outlook: Kelce will turn 33 in early October, so Father Time could catch up to him at any moment. Kelce remains the top drafted tight end in fantasy football with an ADP of 16 in the NFFC in June. His floor should be 90 catches for 1,000 with double-digit scores still within reach.

