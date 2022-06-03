ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Travis Kelce 2022 Fantasy Projections

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbDVb_0fzVxcLF00

Kelce’s getting up there in age, but he’s still the NFL’s most productive tight end.

Despite a three-year low in catches (92), receiving yards (1,125) and targets (134), Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce finished second in tight end scoring (263.9) in PPR formats while missing one game (Covid-19). Over the past eight seasons, he missed only two matchups. Kelce gained over 100 yards in five contests (7/109/1, 7/104, 8/119, 10/191, 5/108/1), with the last one coming in the postseason. He scored a touchdown in each of his final six games (seven total).

In his career, he ranks 68th all-time in receiving yards (9,006) and 52nd in catches (704). With two more excellent seasons, Kelce is on a path to be a top 25 receiver in NFL history.

Fantasy outlook: Kelce will turn 33 in early October, so Father Time could catch up to him at any moment. Kelce remains the top drafted tight end in fantasy football with an ADP of 16 in the NFFC in June. His floor should be 90 catches for 1,000 with double-digit scores still within reach.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Ppr#Time#Nffc#Fantasy Nfl
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers In Attendance Monday: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers has shown up to the Green Bay Packers' mandatory minicamp on Monday. Rodgers didn't attend voluntary OTAs this past week but he also didn't need to. This part of the offseason program is mandatory and he's ready to go. The Packers will surely be happy that he's there,...
The Spun

NFL Second-Year Quarterback Might Be Switching Positions

Former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks joined the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Franks didn't see much playing time in 2021, but perhaps he will in 2022 - at a new position. The former Gators quarterback was reportedly seen working out as a tight end earlier...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Holds A Surprising Edge Over Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has Patrick Mahomes as his nemesis. In 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship Game. Last season, the Chiefs did it again in a thrilling Divisional Round matchup. Allen was lights out at Arrowhead Stadium and even gave Buffalo the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

72K+
Followers
34K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy