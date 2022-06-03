ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Village of Rochester Hills Adds American Eagle, Aerie, Announces Expansions

By Jake Bekemeyer
Cover picture for the articleRobert B. Aikens and Associates, owners of The Village of Rochester Hills, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center at the intersection of South Adams Road and Walton Boulevard, has announced American Eagle and Aerie will be joining the shopping center in time for the back-to-school shopping season. The Village of...

Jefferson East Inc. in Detroit Hires Katherine Ralston as Housing Services Director

Jefferson East Inc. (JEI) in Detroit announced it has hired Katherine Ralston to serve as its housing services director. As the director of housing services, Ralston will be responsible for the strategic visioning and planning for housing counseling, home repair, foreclosure prevention, and renter assistance. She will also manage the suite of home repair services and oversee JEI’s role as a lead member of the Detroit Housing Network, a new organization that connects residents to a variety of city, state, and federal housing services.
Homes in new sold-out Ann Arbor subdivision going for over $570K on average

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Sold out,” reads the sign along Pontiac Trail for the new North Sky subdivision on Ann Arbor’s north side. Until recently, the sign advertised a model home available for viewing, but homebuilder Pulte Homes now reports all its homes — some still under construction, and some now occupied by their first owners — are spoken for.
D. Scott Brinkmann Joins Butzel’s Real Estate Practice in Detroit and Troy

Scott Brinkmann, former director of development and special projects for the Housing and Revitalization Department for the city of Detroit, has joined Detroit law firm Butzel’s real estate practice. Brinkmann is a shareholder and will practice in the firm’s Troy and Detroit offices. His principal areas of practice...
Does history have a future in Dearborn?

Dearborn has lost yet another part of its history with the recent demolition of the historic Wagner House on Morley Avenue. The Wagner family played a prominent role in the development of Dearborn at the turn of the last century. Bricks manufactured by the Wagner Brick Company from local clay deposits adorn many historic houses and buildings in our community. And then there is the local landmark Wagner Hotel which, through the vision and efforts of the Ford Motor Company, has been saved from the wrecking ball and preserved for future generations.
DBusiness Daily Update: MotorCities National Heritage Area Announces Tour Operator Partners for 2022, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. MotorCities National Heritage Area Announces Tour Operator Partners for 2022. The MotorCities National...
Davenport University Reinvests in Warren, Downtown Detroit Campuses

Beginning this spring, Davenport University is revamping its Warren Campus to house additional classrooms, two science and two nursing labs, two computer classrooms plus a flex computer lab, and all faculty and staff offices. The campus also will feature more collaborative spaces, student-controlled meeting rooms, and upgraded WiFi services. “Our...
Shape Process Automation in Auburn Hills Partners to Speed Robotic Automation

Shape Process Automation (SPA), a robotic systems integrator and process cutting solutions provider based in Auburn Hills, and robotics technology company Mujin Corp. announced a collaboration to enhance SPA’s robotic automation solutions with Mujin’s intelligent robotics platform. At Automate 2022 Show and Conference June 6-9 at Huntington Place...
Curfew among rules for Farmington Hills hookah lounges. Owners fear it'll kill business.

Smoking lounges in Farmington Hills have more rules to follow if they want to stay open. Its city council added extra restrictions to smoking lounge businesses after police raised concerns of repeated crime issues at hookah lounges. Restrictions include allowing police to temporarily close a facility after a crime, requiring closure by 11 p.m., banning alcohol and requiring a manager be on site at all times during hours of operation.
Michigan Engineering at U-M Debuts Undergraduate Program in Robotics

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is offering a new undergraduate program in robotics at Michigan Engineering, including aerial, underwater, wheeled, legged, and medical robots, at the university’s 134,000-square-foot Ford Motor Co. Robotics Building. Announced today by the U-M Robotics Department, a first among top 10 engineering schools,...
Health Management Associates in Lansing Acquires Florida Firm

Health Management Associates (HMA), an independent research and consulting firm based in Lansing, has acquired Medical Audit Resource Services Inc. (MARSI), a medical coding support, physician education, and health care revenue cycle management company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Professionals from MARSI, based in Eustis, Fla., provide coding...
Grand Blanc’s CNXMotion Develops Brake-to-steer Technology with New Functions

Further developing technology architectures from its parent companies, Nexteer Automotive and Continental Automotive, CNXMotion, an auto parts manufacturer in Grand Blanc, has expanded its brake-to-steer (BtS) technology with two new software functions. The new offerings provide backup safety layers for electric power steering (EPS), steer-by-wire (SbW) systems, and across all...
Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
Two People Hit By Amtrak Train In Ann Arbor

(CBS DETROIT) – Two people were hit by an Amtrak train in Ann Arbor after trespassing a railroad bridge, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department. On June 5, just after 7 p.m., a male and female were trespassing a railroad bridge located south of Mitchell Field when they were hit by the train. One of the individuals was hit and thrown into the Huron River, sustaining critical injuries, and was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital to be treated. The other individual suffered serious injuries and landed on the embankment. AAFD officials say this was a near double fatal accident. “The newer Amtrak engines are very quiet and do not sound their air horns when traveling through Ann Arbor (no grade crossings),” said AAFD officials. “The trains also quickly get up to +55 mph. Pedestrians on the tracks do NOT have time to react.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donut shop with margarita, piña colada flavors opens in downtown Detroit

A donut shop affiliated with Eastern Market Brewing Co. has opened its first brick-and-mortar site in the Madison Building near Comerica Park. Dooped Donuts got its start baking wholesale for metro Detroit coffee shops at the start of the pandemic and expanded to a drive-through market at the Ferndale Project, according to Crain's Detroit. There, the donuts reportedly sold out every day.
