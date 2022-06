Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Brian France and Deputy Hunter Disney developed information on the whereabouts of a reported stolen vehicle – a silver Chevy Malibu. The car was reportedly driven from an auto sales lot in London. London Police Department entered the vehicle as stolen in the NCIC. While deputies were at the scene, a residence off Old Union Church Road, 42-year-old Angela Clark arrived. She told police that she had taken the car for a test drive didn’t return it. Clark was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO