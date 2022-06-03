ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardee County man wins $1M from Florida lottery ticket

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hardee County man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game from Florida Lottery on May 24, 2022.

Jose DeLoera, 52, of Wauchula chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

DeLoera purchased his winning ticket from the Circle K located at 2927 U.S. Highway 17 South in Zolfo Springs. The store that sold DeLoera the winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million and has the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5.

