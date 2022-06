Troopers found a man's body inside of a truck early Monday as they investigated a crash that shut down the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene just after 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto just north of the Dolphin Expressway.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO