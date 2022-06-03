Ducks News & Rumors: Regenda, IIHF Worlds & More

There was no lack of controversy when the Edmonton Oilers signed Evander Kane to a one-year contract on Jan. 27, midway through the 2021-22 NHL season. Kane had recently become a free agent when his contract with the San Jose Sharks was terminated for breach of COVID-19 protocols, in what was just the latest transgression by the veteran forward. Having previously faced several unsavoury allegations off the ice, and carrying a reputation as a locker room cancer, Kane had few bidders for his services. The deal with the Oilers, which included $750,000 in salary and $625,000 in bonuses, was a marriage of convenience: Kane needed an opportunity to rehab his image and prove worthy of another major contract, while the Oilers desperately needed a jolt to help get their season back on track after a slump of just two wins in 16 games spanning much of December and January.

