‘Physical﻿’ star Rose Byrne dishes on what to expect from season 2

Denise Richards has had her share of celebrated screen moments. There’s that bit in 1997’s Starship Troopers where she’s trying not to throw up while dissecting slimy alien bugs. (“We humans like to think we’re nature’s finest achievement, but it just isn’t true.” “Eeeuu!”) She puts Pierce Brosnan’s Bond in his place as the Lara-Croft-esque Dr Christmas Jones in 1999’s The World Is Not Enough. (“Doctor Jones. Christmas Jones. No jokes, I’ve heard them all.”) She has also guest-starred in Saved by the Bell, Married With Children, Doogie Howser MD, Beverly Hills 90210, Seinfeld, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Melrose Place and as Ross and Monica’s cousin Cassie in Friends. After marrying Charlie Sheen in 2002, Richards guested in Spin City and Two and a Half Men. After their divorce, Sheen cameoed alongside Richards in Tyler Perry’s 2012 movie Madea’s Witness Protection, while Richards returned the favour in Sheen’s television series Anger Management. And let’s not forget that time in 2018 when she was guest announcer on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

