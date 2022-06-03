ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Physical﻿’ star Rose Byrne dishes on what to expect from season 2

By Jason Nathanson, Danielle Long
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apple TV+ series Physical is back for more heart-pumping drama, with season two launching Friday. So what can fans look forward to this season? Rose Byrne, who stars as Sheila, tells ABC Audio, “Season two starts with Sheila slowly trying to set up her business as a fitness instructor, as...

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
The Righteous review – thoughtful horror is soaked in Catholic guilt

The marketing – poster, trailer and the like – for this monochrome low-budget feature is selling The Righteous like it’s a horror film. It’s all dark figures lurking in the murk, ominous, droning synth music and lots of talk of sin, suggesting it issues from the horror subgenre that’s soaked in a Catholic mindset: God v Satan, crime and punishment and, aptly given the cinematography here, black and white morality. But while this feature debut for writer-director-co-star Mark O’Brien is certainly suffused with uncanny dread, it’s much more thoughtful and meditative than it is scary, and barely supernatural until the end. This slipperiness really works in the film’s favour, and suggests that O’Brien, who also gives a tremendous performance here (he’s been in scads of stuff as a character actor, from Marriage Story to Halt and Catch Fire), has proper, big boy directing talent.
Post your questions for Denise Richards

Denise Richards has had her share of celebrated screen moments. There’s that bit in 1997’s Starship Troopers where she’s trying not to throw up while dissecting slimy alien bugs. (“We humans like to think we’re nature’s finest achievement, but it just isn’t true.” “Eeeuu!”) She puts Pierce Brosnan’s Bond in his place as the Lara-Croft-esque Dr Christmas Jones in 1999’s The World Is Not Enough. (“Doctor Jones. Christmas Jones. No jokes, I’ve heard them all.”) She has also guest-starred in Saved by the Bell, Married With Children, Doogie Howser MD, Beverly Hills 90210, Seinfeld, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Melrose Place and as Ross and Monica’s cousin Cassie in Friends. After marrying Charlie Sheen in 2002, Richards guested in Spin City and Two and a Half Men. After their divorce, Sheen cameoed alongside Richards in Tyler Perry’s 2012 movie Madea’s Witness Protection, while Richards returned the favour in Sheen’s television series Anger Management. And let’s not forget that time in 2018 when she was guest announcer on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.
