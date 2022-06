ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — What started as a verbal argument, escalated to a physical fight that left one man dead from his injuries, according to Roanoke City Police. At approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, police say they responded to the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest to find an unresponsive man lying on the ground. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO