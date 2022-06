Jesse James Benson, 78, of Kinston passed away on Friday, June, 3, 2022 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Jesse always loved family gatherings and being in a crowd. Catching up with friends while talking on his cell phone was something he enjoyed doing. Even though he had no natural children, he was a father figure and “Papa” to many. He had many hobbies but for 30 years he was a drag racer and for 40 years he bowled. Jesse was an avid Ford engine builder. But out of everything, ministering for the Lord and being a mentor were his favorite things to do.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO