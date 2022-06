Kanye West and Chaney Jones are still heating things up! The rapper, 44, and his Kim Kardashian lookalike girlfriend, appear to be taking things to the next level, as Chaney just shared photos of what looks like a “Ye” tattoo. The 24-year-old model and influencer shared the images via her Instagram stories on May 12, per TMZ. In the photos, Chaney rocks a revealing tube top, tight Balenciaga pants, and sky-high heels while standing in front of a candle and some plants. A tiny, understated “Ye” on her left wrist sent her 585k-plus followers into a frenzy over the obvious sign of growing commitment between the two.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO