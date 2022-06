The Residents of Old Wilmington (ROW) organization was founded in the early 1970s to advocate for issues in the city's oldest downtown neighborhoods and has become influential in local politics. ROW pushed hard for the city to regulate STRsfor several years before the city finally passed new rules in 2019: ROW was helped in no small part by having two former ROW presidents — Paul Lawler and Kevin O'Grady — on city council at the time.

