ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors’ Gary Payton II doesn’t ‘discriminate’ when it comes to dating

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTdiW_0fzVpyEJ00

Gary Payton II’s love life appeared to be a topic of conversation ahead of the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday, both Celtics and Warriors players participated in the Media Day event, including the Golden State shooting guard, 29, who was pressed about his taste in women by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez.

“Are you into Latinas,” Rodriguez asked, to which Payton replied, “I don’t discriminate,” before laughing as the cheeky interview concluded.

Guillermo is at the Finals and he wants to know if Gary Payton II is into Latinas

GP2: “I don’t discriminate” 😅 pic.twitter.com/CJbOrm1uDt

— KNBR (@KNBR) June 1, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cytMv_0fzVpyEJ00
“Jimmy Kimmel Live’s” Guillermo Rodriguez chats with Warriors shooting guard Gary Payton II during the NBA Media Day on Wednesday
Twitter via @KNBR

The pair also got into a quick sartorial line of questionting.

“Is it fun to wear shorts to work?” Rodriguez inquired.

“Absolutely,” a delighted Payton responded. “Do you wear shorts to work?”

“No, they would fire me if I wore shorts to work,” Rodriguez answered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2uN0_0fzVpyEJ00
Gary Payton II of the Warriors shoots during a game against the Nuggets in February 2022
Getty Images

Rodriguez is known for his unique line of questioning at NBA Media Days . He previously asked then-Oklahoma City Thunder guard James Harden about his preference for a beard over a mustache in 2012, and questioned Golden State coach Steve Kerr about a “threesome” in regard to a possible Warriors three-peat in 2019.

The Warriors opened the NBA Finals at home on Thursday night with a Game 1 loss to the Celtics , 120-108. Game 2 gets underway at the Chase Center on Sunday.

Payton, who is the son of Hall of Famer Gary Payton, has been sidelined since fracturing his elbow in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Grizzlies. He was made available for Thursday’s opener.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Said He Can't Compare LeBron James To Anybody, Just Like Michael Jordan: "I Don't Know How In Hell He Stays Healthy. But That's Probably One Of The Great Qualities Of His Game."

There are only a handful of players in the history of the NBA to know what it's like to have been a part of the GOAT conversation. Michael Jordan is widely accepted as the greatest to ever do it, with LeBron James the other name to be thrown into the mix in recent years, but before that, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Magic Johnson have all had their names mentioned in that context.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy