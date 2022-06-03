Warriors’ Gary Payton II doesn’t ‘discriminate’ when it comes to dating

Gary Payton II’s love life appeared to be a topic of conversation ahead of the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday, both Celtics and Warriors players participated in the Media Day event, including the Golden State shooting guard, 29, who was pressed about his taste in women by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez.

“Are you into Latinas,” Rodriguez asked, to which Payton replied, “I don’t discriminate,” before laughing as the cheeky interview concluded.

GP2: "I don't discriminate" 😅

“Jimmy Kimmel Live’s” Guillermo Rodriguez chats with Warriors shooting guard Gary Payton II during the NBA Media Day on Wednesday Twitter via @KNBR

The pair also got into a quick sartorial line of questionting.

“Is it fun to wear shorts to work?” Rodriguez inquired.

“Absolutely,” a delighted Payton responded. “Do you wear shorts to work?”

“No, they would fire me if I wore shorts to work,” Rodriguez answered.

Gary Payton II of the Warriors shoots during a game against the Nuggets in February 2022 Getty Images

Rodriguez is known for his unique line of questioning at NBA Media Days . He previously asked then-Oklahoma City Thunder guard James Harden about his preference for a beard over a mustache in 2012, and questioned Golden State coach Steve Kerr about a “threesome” in regard to a possible Warriors three-peat in 2019.

The Warriors opened the NBA Finals at home on Thursday night with a Game 1 loss to the Celtics , 120-108. Game 2 gets underway at the Chase Center on Sunday.

Payton, who is the son of Hall of Famer Gary Payton, has been sidelined since fracturing his elbow in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Grizzlies. He was made available for Thursday’s opener.