Ephrata, WA

Washington Inmate Allegedly Steals Car After Being Given Wrong Car Key

Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPHRATA — A George man was rearrested and put back in the Grant County Jail after he was given the wrong car key while being released from jail, then allegedly stole the car. Eduardo Solares Rivera, 28, was booked on suspicion...

www.chronline.com

