Truth and reconciliation for Howard Cooper

It’s been a difficult two years and counting for local public health officers tasked to enforce sometimes unpopular policies across Maryland communities during the coronavirus pandemic. And the struggle isn’t over yet, health officers and advocates say. Local health officers were shocked about the level of vitriol from...
A suspect is in custody after allegedly beating and killing a 3-year-old girl in Maryland, officials announced. Randolph James Mack, age 43, was arrested at his Essex home in Baltimore County on accusations he beat the toddler at a home on Ashmead Square in Belcamp Friday, June 3, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.
A Clarksville man was injured after trying to harm himself by setting fire to his home, reports CBS 13. The man and three other adults were inside when the fire ignited around 7 a.m. near the corner of Haviland Mill Road and Mill Creek Court, Monday, June 6, the outlet reports.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police have released photos of suspects they’re trying to identify in a shooting that injured two teenagers in East Baltimore last month.
The push to find the people who shot a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy comes as many people are remembering victims of gun violence at events throughout the city.
People that WJZ spoke to on Saturday said it was important to remember that gun violence has a serious effect on the community.
That is why they are hanging up orange ribbons.
“We wake up every single day—“we” meaning me and the entire police department focused on finding,...
We begin Midday today with an update on the latest CDC data showing an uptick in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization in Baltimore City and surrounding counties in recent days. Joining us to explain what the numbers tell us about the state of the COVID pandemic in our region is Dr....
State police in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who threatened another driver with a handgun following a two-car crash in Harford County. An alert was issued by state police and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as they attempt to track down a man...
Johnny Olszewski flexes his muscle in the Baltimore County Council race, endorsing the opponents of candidates who pledge to end pay-to-play politics favored by the machine [OP-ED] Baltimore County politicians have long been known for their skill at running a suburban version of Tammany Hall, the legendary political machine in...
NEWARK, NJ — A Maryland man was indicted Friday on money laundering charges related to money obtained through unlawful computer intrusions that targeted a New Jersey-based employee benefit and payroll management company, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Oladapo Sunday Ogunbiyi, 40, of Greenbelt, Maryland, is charged by indictment...
FEDERALSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the killing of his 2-month-old son, according to authorities. Maryland State Police announced the charges Friday against Sean Casey Pierce, 49, of Baltimore. An investigation began Monday when officers from the Federalsburg...
EASTON, Md. – An Easton teen and Florida teen are facing charges after a water pellet gun shooting incident. Easton Police say on Sunday, officers responded to a Giant Grocery Store parking lot, after a citizen complained of being shot by an Airsoft gun. The victim told police he was shot by passengers in a white Kia as he was walking into the store. The victim also provided a Florida license plate number for the vehicle.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Northwest Baltimore back in April, authorities said Monday.
Lamarr Candia of Gwynn Oak was taken into custody Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses, online court records show.
The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 8:45 p.m. April 29 at a gas station near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found two men who had been shot.
The victims, identified as 33-year-old Robert Carter and 27-year-old Kennard Wilds, were taken to Sinai Hospital, where both later died of their injuries, police said.
Based on details gleaned from a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Carter and Wilds were shot following an unspecified dispute.
A warrant was issued for Candia’s arrest about a month later, though it was not immediately clear what led investigators to zero in on him.
Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for the afternoon of June 29 in Baltimore City District Court.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Late Friday night, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) got a call to the 16900 block of Longfellow Ct. in Hagerstown. The caller dialed 911 and then hung up the phone; just before hanging up, the 911 call center heard “a female was heard stating a male was threatening her, and then […]
