Joint local effort leads to 29 citations given

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office partnered with other law enforcement agencies in the region to hold a traffic-checking stop on Thursday along Tarheel Road near the Robeson County line, and the result was numerous citations given.

The effort is part of a mutual aid agreement with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Joined by deputies from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, a total of 29 citations were handed out during the traffic stop — including five for drug charges, two for child restraint violations, four driving while license revoked, six no operator’s license and nine other infractions.