Spokane, WA

Yakama Nation member opens Native American comfort food restaurant in Spokane

By Amy Edelen - The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. (TNS)
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA restaurant that serves Native American comfort food is coming to the Logan Neighborhood this summer. Jenny Slagle and her husband, Andrew, are planning in August to open Indigenous Eats in a 1,900-square-foot space formerly occupied by Bruchi's Cheesesteaks & Subs at 829 E. Boone Ave., Suite E. "We...

Brian Yonek
3d ago

I think this is awesome! Native American culture is terribly underrepresented in Spokane. I think food is an awesome footstep into opening up about new cultures. Seems silly, but we all eat and congregate around food. It will be nice having a Native American business that isn't a casino, and can bring people together, jusy a fantastic opportunity.

