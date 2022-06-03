ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kemp appoints Clarkesville resident to chair State Elections Board

By Staff Report
nowhabersham.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Brian Kemp has appointed William S. Duffey, Jr. to serve as the new Chair of the State Elections Board. Duffey, a part-time resident of Clarkesville, retired as U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia in 2018. Before assuming the federal bench, he served as the United States Attorney...

nowhabersham.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Vernon Jones calls on Georgia to close primaries by party

ATLANTA - Vernon Jones, the Republican candidate for U.S. House for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, is urging state lawmakers to pass legislation to end open-primary voting in the state of Georgia. "This needs to be done and it needs to be done now," Jones told reporters during a news...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia Republicans fling charges in congressional debates

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans traded countercharges about who’s insufficiently conservative or truthful during debates Monday while staking out far-right positions on abortion and gun rights ahead of June 21 runoffs in three Georgia congressional races. In southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, frontrunner Jeremy Hunt, who won 37% of...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Ga. gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in local forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participated in a forum Saturday at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus. Governor Brian Kemp was also invited, but he was unable to make it due to time constraints. The forum was sponsored by Davis Broadcasting and the Courier Eco...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Ethics#Politics State#Election State#Clarkesville#The State Elections Board#King Spalding#The U S Air Force
WJBF

Stacey Abrams on Georgia gun control during campaign stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia Gov. has been making the rounds across the peach state. The June 4th campaign stop was in downtown Columbus. Stacey Abrams was the sole candidate on the Democratic ballot for Georgia Gov. in the primary election last month. During a campaign stop at Fourth […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Texts Reveal GOP Mission to Breach Voting Machine in Georgia

DOUGLAS, GEORGIA—The Georgia Secretary of State claims it is investigating how a local election supervisor gave a cadre of 2020 election truthers improper access to an election computer system, in what initially seemed like the latest example of rogue actors misusing their government positions to cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

North Carolina Looking at Gas Refund Checks; Georgia Residents Receive Rebate; Latest Gasoline Prices

A group of North Carolina Senators – are proposing giving every licensed adult driver in the state a one-time payment of $200 to apply towards rising gas prices; to qualify, a person must be a licensed driver residing in the state and be at least 18 years old as of March 31st; if passed the bill would become effective July 1st and rebates would be sent by October 1st.
GEORGIA STATE
Channelocity

Most expensive Atlanta neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Atlanta in 2022 is 6,013,000, which is a 1.73% increase from 2021. An absolutely fascinating fact about Atlanta is it's the "only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground in November of 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the razing, but the city rebuilt itself from the ashes — which is why the city symbol is the phoenix."
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams releases endorsements in Georgia Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has announced her endorsements for three of the statewide Democratic Party runoffs happening on June 21. In a press release, Abrams endorsed Charlie Bailey for lieutenant governor, Rep. Bee Nguyen for secretary of state, and Rep. William Boddie for Labor Commissioner. Hailing from...
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Hundreds gather for Georgia meeting of the Cherokee Nation

About 200 people gathered for the Georgia Cherokee Community Alliance’s at-Large Meeting at Laurel Park in Marietta on Saturday. It was the first in-person meeting for the Cherokee Nation in Georgia since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees got their Cherokee IDs, registered to vote in Cherokee Nation elections, met with the principal Chief and gathered in community with other Cherokee people from the region.
MARIETTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Ga Dept of Public Health Designates East Georgia Regional Medical Center as Level II Emergency Cardiac Care Center

The Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of EMS and Trauma recently designated East Georgia Regional Medical Center (EGRMC) as a Level II ECCC. Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH Commissioner and State Health Officer stated, “The Department commends East Georgia Regional Medical Center and your staff for the commitment to excellence in emergency cardiac care that is being provided at your facility. Improving the survival rates from heart attacks and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Georgia is exceedingly important and is in keeping with Public Health’s desire to protect and improve the health and lives of individuals throughout our state.”
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Your most popular questions on Georgia's surplus refund checks

ATLANTA — For the last few weeks, surplus refund checks have been rolling out across the state. Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law paying back some of the state's $1.6 billion budget surplus. Where is your check? And, what should you do if you didn't get yours...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Pandemic SNAP benefits end for thousands of Georgia families

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, June 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to normal levels in Georgia. This means that thousands of Georgia families will no longer have access to extra SNAP benefits. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The pandemic benefits helped...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy