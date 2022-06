The passengers of Flight 828 are boarding once again. Netflix has released a first look clip for Season 4 of supernatural drama series “Manifest.”. The clip was launched as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event, and was introduced by Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone in the series. The clip features series lead Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), an NYPD detective, investigating a construction site. While looking through the site, she discovers a mysterious figure with the words “Stone 828” cut into his arm.

