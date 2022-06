NeNe Leakes has found herself involved in another legal dispute—though this time, she isn’t the accuser. Page Six reports that the estranged wife of Leakes’ new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh has filed a $100,000 lawsuit against Leakes for “alienation of affections” and “criminal conversation.” Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh says Leakes and Sioh had an affair while he was still married, which led to the wedded couple’s separation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO