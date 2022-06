Often undetected until it has progressed to an advanced stage, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a lethal cancer. The K-Ras mutant pancreatic cancer is one of the most common types. At present, there are no effective treatments for this type of cancer, as it is resistant to most clinical drugs. However, research findings indicate that K-Ras mutant PDAC cells rely on macropinocytosis for uptake of extracellular fluids—primarily human serum albumin (HSA)—for their nutrition and growth. Interestingly, K-Ras mutant tumors also overexpress folate receptors (FR), which have long been used as a therapeutic target for the treatment of other types of cancers.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO