Why Must Some Pride Merch Be So Unbearably Cringe?

By EJ Dickson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
When we think of Pride Month, we think of elaborate parades, all-night raves in Bushwick lofts, and extremely well-dressed people drinking mimosas on the street at 11 a.m. We also think of merch, specifically the grand tradition of corporate Pride merch: companies trying to cash in on LGBTQ Pride regardless of whether they actually support LGBTQ rights in general by rolling out rainbow themed T-shirts and yass kween mugs.

Most of large corporations’ efforts to cash in on Pride fall somewhere in between gently cringe and actively offensive. Every year, however, mega-institutions try to up the ante by posting the most tone-deaf Pride content possible, with the U.S. Marines recently being widely roasted on social media for posting a photo of a helmet flanked by rainbow-hued bullets.

On social media, many creators have been calling out the cynicism of Pride Month and how corporations cash in on it. TikTok creator Dinonuggets.jpg, aka Connor Clary , has posted his own series of hilarious and scathing reviews of big-box Pride Month merch at stores like Target and Walmart (he says a rainbow-colored shirt with the slogan “Lesbow” is probably the most cringe piece of apparel he’s seen so far). This week, he went on Don’t Let This Flop , Rolling Stone ‘s podcast about internet culture, to discuss the commercialization of Pride.

“We all know it’s not genuine. It’s something that they’ve started doing recently just because it’s suddenly profitable,” he tells Rolling Stone. “They wouldn’t be doing it if it weren’t. And for me, it just feels weird as a gay man to walk into a store and see these companies trying to sell your identity to you…..none of it is liberatory in nature.”

Clary says he has gotten backlash for his videos, primarily from heterosexual self-identifying “allies” claiming LGBTQ people should be “grateful” for the fact that corporations sell Pride merch at all. Yet the onslaught of Pride-themed apparel, he says, is simply a reminder of how far Pride Month has strayed from its original historical roots.

@dinonuggets.jpg

REVIEWING THE 2022 WALMART PRIDE COLLECTION: feeling the love👨‍❤️‍👨

♬ Night & Day – Instrumental

“It was originally a riot and it’s really strayed from the radical roots of queer politics and actual liberatory practices and thought,” he says. “Even when you go to Pride Fest and stuff, what does it mean as a gay person to walk in and see a bank trying to give you a button with a rainbow on it that doesn’t really have any kind of roots in what Pride means?” He says the commodification of Pride Month reveals “that LGBT people have become more profitable, as opposed to more accepted.”

This week on Don’t Let This Flop , co-hosts Brittany Spanos and Ej Dickson also discuss Mormon Mom Swinger TikTok, monkeypox-related moral panics, and how Steve-O from Jackass is the prototype for Himbodom.

DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon Music , Stitcher and more.

Cam Long
3d ago

so now you have to support LGBT to profit from it? If the companies are get peoples money then I'd say they are doing good.. You don't have to support things to sell items. It's all about money and they are making it.

Pride 2022: 14 LGBTQ-Themed Collaborations We Can Actually Get Behind

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Covid-19 may have cancelled parades and parties for the past two years, but Pride Month, as a summer-long celebration of diversity, acceptance and love, will continue on this year—though not without controversy. Within the past few years, it's become more socially acceptable for brands to launch "Pride-themed" collaborations and merchandise. But how relevant is Pride merch when the brands that make it often miss the mark? Brands working with the LGBTQ community isn't...
Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of 'Soft Swinging'

Last week, the mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul's TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to...
Trump Endorsed Her. Now She Wants to Use State Power to 'Crush' the Left and Impose 'God's Moral Order'

Jacky Eubanks is running for the Michigan legislature with a "wholehearted" endorsement from Donald Trump who calls her "an America First Patriot." Her agenda? Banning contraception, gay marriage and imposing the "Christian moral order" on the nation. Eubanks, a Gen Z conservative who falsely claims Trump won the 2020 election in Michigan, disclosed her extreme views in an interview on "Church Militant," a digital media service that has been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an "anti-LGBTQ hate group." Church Militant is run by Michael Voris, an ex-TV news reporter and formerly gay man who...
10 Great LGBTQ Podcasts for Pride Month

When Apple first added a podcast library to the iTunes catalog in 2005, the impending boom of the format was not yet clear. But Fausto Fernós and Marc Felion were ahead of the curve, and their variety podcast "Feast of Fun" (née "Feast of Fools") was the first to be hosted by an openly gay couple and landed on the first iTunes Top 50 list in 2006. Since then, audiobooks, film analysis, news programs, talk shows, true crime and history lessons have all found their place in the crowded market, but a queer presence can still be spotted anywhere you look in the world of podcasting.
As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to 'Stick It to the Mexicans'

Donald Trump posted about the need for "real solutions and real leadership" on Wednesday in response to the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and he'll likely make a similar call on Friday, when he travels to Houston to address the National Rifle Association. But when there was another mass shooting at a school during his presidency, he offered no new solutions and, according to a person present, was mentally absent at a critical moment for addressing the gun violence crisis. As Trump's team was preparing him in late 2018 to meet with the...
Republican Pulls Out a Bunch of Guns During Hearing on Curbing Gun Violence

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday debated recently introduced legislation called the Protecting Our Kids Act, which would prohibit people under 21 years old from buying semiautomatic guns and put restrictions on high capacity magazines, among other things. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who attended the hearing from his home by videoconference, used the opportunity to complain that at least three guns that he owns would be "banned" under the proposed law because lower capacity magazines don't fit them. He decided to brandish them, too. Everything you need to know about this gun control package: Democrats...
Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It's unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a "key focus" of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
Peter Navarro Calls Contempt Arrest 'Terrorism' in Post-Court Meltdown

Peter Navarro, the former Trump trade adviser who has spoken openly about his plans to overturn the 2020 election, was arrested on Friday on charges of contempt of Congress. The indictment came down on Friday as Navarro has refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. The committee voted in March to hold Navarro — along with former Trump communications aide Dan Scavino — in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas. The House of Representatives voted in April to refer the matter to the Justice Department. The two contempt charges filed on Friday...
Kim Kardashian Calls for Temporary Prison Release of Uvalde Shooting Victim's Father

Kim Kardashian is calling for the temporary prison release of the father of Eliahana Cruz Torres — one of the children killed in the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting — so he can attend her funeral. "Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral," the reality TV star tweeted with a photo of Eliahana. Kardashian explained that Ellie's family's requests to have him temporarily released had been denied since the shooting. Eli Torres is being held...
'Book of Queer' Creator Eric Cervini Teaches LGBTQ History, Like How Abraham Lincoln Might've Been Gay

Finding LGBTQ actors to cast in the new history docuseries "The Book of Queer" wasn't that difficult. No, producers didn't ask the actors about their sexuality. "If you're casting for a show called 'Book of Queer,' and you're saying in the audition process, 'Is there any particular reason you want to be on this show?,' they're going to tell us," series creator Eric Cervini tells me. "Of course, we weren't discriminating, but it was kind of self-selecting.'" The five-episode "Book of Queer," which premieres Thursday on Discovery+, features multiple stories about queer history and queer individuals,...
Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. "I've done interviews. I've done everything. I'm helping...
Republicans Defend Assault Rifles Because There Are Pesky Varmints That Need Killing

AR-15-style assault rifles are designed to kill human beings, and their rise in popularity coinciding with a rise in mass shootings is probably not a coincidence. Republicans want to ensure Americans are able to obtain these killing machines as easily as possible, even in the wake of a string of mass shootings in which they were used to kill 10 in Buffalo, 21 in Uvalde, and, on Wednesday night, four in Tulsa. The shooter in Oklahoma bought his AR-15-style rifle just hours before using it to shoot up a medical facility. It hasn't been...
Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner's private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know "whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy" during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
The Satanist Neo-Nazi Plot to Murder U.S. Soldiers

Ethan Phelan Melzer's secret life of hate ran deep. The 24-year-old private in the 173rd Airborne Brigade appeared to be just another young soldier, trying to find his way through military life at Fort Benning, Georgia. However, in his private time, prosecutors allege, Melzer had another, sinister side: He said he liked to perform macabre blood rituals; read obscure, gruesome tracts about torture and child abuse; collected violent iconography; and found like minds in the depths of Telegram, an encrypted messaging app so favored by extremists of all stripes that it is often...
Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. June marks the start of LGBTQ Pride Month, and along with the parades and parties come countless products in kaleidoscopic hues. Brands and retailers are amping up their messaging of inclusivity, charity and sense of purpose with their Pride collections. Here, we've rounded up companies that have Pride-themed gear, including sneakers, apparel, accessories and more, with charitable components that support causes that impact LGBTQ people. Check back for updates. Abercrombie & Fitch For their 2022...
Internet trolls Chick-fil-A during Pride month

The internet is roasting Chick-fil-A for the start of Pride month as the company's official Twitter account tries to avoid taking a stance. The Chick-fil-A Twitter account recently tweeted what they thought was a safe tweet but the rest of Twitter wasn't having the company's tactical maneuver of avoiding taking a stance. Chick-fil-a's original tweet was sterile and inoffensive in the worst way and served as fish chow for the circling sharks.
Democrat Wears Noose in Campaign Ad to Call Out Rand Paul for Blocking Anti-Lynching Bill

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act passed through Congress in March, with all but three Republicans voting for it in the House of Representatives and the Senate approving it unanimously. The bill, which designates lynching as a hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison, would have gone into effect sooner if Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) didn't singlehandedly block its passage in the summer of 2020 — just days after George Floyd was murdered by police in Minnesota. Paul is up for reelection this year, and though he voted in favor of the...
This Pop-Tart Supports the LGBTQ+ Community

To kick off Pride Month, for the first time Pop-Tarts is teaming up with a queer illustrator and NEON-GLAAD to collab on their first pride product ever. The "Neon Pink Block Party Lemonade" Pop-Tarts showcase Thaddeus Coates's cheerful designs not only on the box but also on the frosting of the toaster pastries — also a first for the brand. Thaddeus Coates explains that the designs are "inspired by a summer block party — a celebration of a community that doesn't prioritize fitting in over living authentically."
