Erie, PA

Mighty Fine Donuts to Remain Closed for Awhile Longer

erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie News Now has learned one of Erie's most popular spots for donuts is going...

www.erienewsnow.com

erienewsnow.com

EPIC Erie Summer Bucket List Challenge Launches

Three prize packages are up for grabs as part of VisitErie and Macaroni KID Erie's EPIC Erie Summer Bucket List challenge. It offers 50 creative ways on how to make the most of summer in Erie. Participants just need to download VisitErie’s free ‘Hello Erie’ trip planner app and check...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennbriar Premier Fitness Completes Purchase of Fitness Erie LLC

Pennbriar Premier has announced the purchase of the parent company of Pennbriar Fitness and Athletic Club, Fitness Erie LLC. A news release by the Pennbriar Athletic Club, provided details of the transaction. The sale also includes the Pennbriar Childcare Center. The operational transition is expected to occur on July 1,...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Long serving member of Fairfield Hose Company dies from COVID-19

A long serving member of the Fairfield Hose Company passed away in a COVID-19 related line of duty death. Alan Paulhamus took on many roles at the hose company including EMT, firefighter, fire police officer, president, vice president, and fire captain. For the last five years, Paulhamus served as a primary ambulance driver. The fire […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Former Bank Building Undergoes Transformation, Becoming New Home for Great Lakes Insurance Services Group

If you travel through downtown Erie, it's hard to miss the transformation of the former Citizens and Union Bank building at 12th and State Streets. Pete Zaphiris, owner of the building and Sole & Managing Member of Great Lakes Insurance Services Group a major insurance broker based in Erie, has taking the structure down to its bones to enlarge and renovate it as the new headquarters for his expanding insurance brokerage business. "The actual infrastructure, superstructure inside this thing is rock solid," Zaphiris said. "It was a bank built back in 1969, a lot of steel and a lot of concrete and there's no stress cracks, the building is solid all the way through."
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

YMCA of Greater Erie to Offer Meals for Kids During Summer

The YMCA of Greater Erie will offer free meals for kids at 14 locations throughout Erie County this summer. The program starts June 20. Children must be 2-18 years of age. There is no income requirement. The program will serve hot and cold meals:. Erie Center for Arts & Technology...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bayview Park Splash Pad Open for Summer

A cooling option for kids in the City of Erie is back open for the season. The splash pad in Bayview Park has all sorts of sprinklers and a tipping buckets. It's located near W. 2nd and Walnut St. The splash pad is open from noon to 8 p.m. every...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Firefighters Hurt in Overnight East-Erie Blaze

An overnight firefight in Erie sent two firefighters to the hospital. The fire broke out a little before 3 a.m. Tuesday in a row of garages in an alley off East 8th, in between Wallace and Parade streets. Crews worked to keep the flames from spreading, but a number of...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Day at the Beach: New entranceway at Presque Isle

Presque Isle park staff knew there was a big job ahead to convert an area between West 6th Street and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) building into an appropriate natural entrance to the park. There are two jobs actually, and the first is to remove the bad stuff. “So, you’re going to see something […]
ERIE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

New 4th of July Festival Coming to Western New York

The official start of summer will happen on June 21st. However, for most of us, the summer has started since it’s after Memorial Day Weekend. For the first time since 2019, there will be a normal slate of summer concerts, fairs and festivals taking place across Western New York. In fact, it might be extra busy since it’s been so long since we’ve had a normal-looking summer.
erienewsnow.com

Erie County at High Community Level of COVID-19; 445 Cases Reported in Last Week

Erie County said it is now currently at a high community level of COVID-19 based the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary and booster doses when eligible.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Dunkirk Residents Speaking Out Over Hospital Relocation Plan

DUNKIRK – A healthcare facility in northern Chautauqua County is facing criticism following plans to move the site away from its current Dunkirk location. Administrators from Brooks Memorial Hospital held a rally at the Clarion Hotel Saturday to garner support for the future of the service. In attendance were members from the hospital’s board of directors, as well as former New York State Senator Cathy Young.
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Mariner's Ball Returns to the Erie Maritime Museum

The Mariner's Ball, presented by Erie Insurance, returned to the Erie Bayfront Maritime Museum Saturday evening after a 3-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The black-tie event serves not only as a kickoff to the summer season, but as a party alongside the Brig Niagara and Lettie G. Howard, raising essential funds for the Flagship Niagara League's educational sailing programs.
ERIE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

UPDATE: Route 28 Reopens Following Four-Vehicle Crash in Jefferson County

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Route 28 has reopened after a four-vehicle accident closed the roadway early Monday morning. Route 28 reopened shortly before 11:00 a.m. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the call came in at approximately 6:41 a.m. on Monday, June 6, for a four-vehicle accident along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

