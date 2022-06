The Fredericksburg Nationals dropped a close one-run affair in the series finale at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville by a score of 6-5. Viandel Peña, Leandro Emiliani and Andry Arias each had multiple hits and RBIs, but the FredNats could not quite complete the comeback and lose the series four games to two.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO