Some exciting new things are coming to the Detroit Zoo and your kids are going to love it. Word of the plans to invest $24 million for a new exciting "KidZone" came out this past week after Detroit Zoo CEO Hayley Murphy discussed the new venture at the Mackinac Conference of Regional Leaders according to the Detroit Free Press. Although no official press release has been made, officials at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak confirmed that ground-breaking is about a year away for KidZone, expected to cost around $24 million.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO