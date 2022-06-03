BLM Investigates Water Drop that Injured Wildland Firefighters in NM

At last report, Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon had reached 317,571 acres and 65% containment, with “extensive, coordinated work” continuing in the Pecos Wilderness, where the fire is most active. Moreover, most communities are no longer in mandatory evacuation status, and the state, on Saturday, issued a news release encouraging Mora and San Miguel county residents to apply for free debris removal and disposal by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Army Corps of Engineers (forms available here). “We know that residents in Mora and San Miguel Counties have been through so much already, let us take the removal of wildfire debris off your plate by taking advantage of the Full Service Debris Removal Program,” state Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. “With the looming threat of flooding from monsoon season on the horizon, we encourage property owners to opt in as soon as possible so that cleanup efforts can begin right away.” The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Burned Area Emergency Response team (BAER) on Friday also issued a statement cautioning people near and downstream from the burned areas to remain alert for flash flooding if and when the monsoon season begins. The state also announced low-income residents in the five counties covered by the Presidential Disaster Declaration for New Mexico (Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel and Valencia) are eligible to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting tomorrow through June 13. And, speaking of presidents, President Joe Biden will visit New Mexico June 11 to discuss the state’s response to and recovery from wildfires.

