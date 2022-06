Guys, I know you know it was pretty rough earlier this week with all the rain. I know a lot of people probably liked it (and I would count me as one of those, as long as there's no water in my basement). But some of us are having problems afterwards. Here even at work, we had to have pros come in and do clean up work because the water was just everywhere.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO