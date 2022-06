WARREN, Pa. – Ten new members of the Warren County Sports Hall of Fame were officially enshrined during a ceremony Saturday night at the Conewango Club, as well as The Cornerstone Lounge. James Curren (basketball), Hallie Bunk-Dubia (golf, basketball, softball), Kelly Fredericks (football), Aaron Lanzel (cross country, coaching), Ben...

WARREN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO