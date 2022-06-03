Teenager arrested in tie to Gresham homicide

16-year-old suspect taken into custody; possible Centennial High gun threat proved 'not credible'

A 16-year-old male was arrested in Gresham in connection to the May shooting death of a 55-year-old man.

Tuesday morning, May 31, East Metro SWAT served search warrants at two separate locations in the area of Southeast 190th Avenue and Clinton Street in search of a teenager believed to be connected to the murder of Leonard Madden, who had been found by police suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday, May 18.

Just prior to serving the search warrants, police received a report about a named suspect who possibly was planning to bring a firearm to Centennial High School.

The teen was spotted leaving one of the homes in a vehicle, which was stopped by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit and East Metro SWAT as it entered the driveway to David Douglas High School.

Four youths were in the car, including the homicide suspect. Police said they complied during the stop, and a handgun was allegedly in plain view within the car.

The 16-year-old male was lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on accusations of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. The threat to Centennial High was determined not credible, and the other three occupants of the car were released.

"We empathize with the trauma our community is experiencing because of continued gun violence," said Chief Travis Gullberg. "The Gresham Police Department is committed to tirelessly working on this issue and addressing the root causes."

"We are thankful for our strong community partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and social resources as we strive to put an end to the violence," he added.

