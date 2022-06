The Air Force 1 is one of several 70s and 80s silhouettes that are embedded into the history of basketball. Since 1982, the Air Force 1 has mightily served the sport — first on a performance standpoint and later on a lifestyle and fashion aspect that persists through the modern day. Since 2021, Nike’s EMB series has celebrated the crossover of hoops culture with a series of footwear releases inspired by signature patterns, materials, and motifs relating to the game. This Air Force 1 takes an artful approach by implementing a unique pattern on the interior motivated by the official lines of a basketball court.

