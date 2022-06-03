ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Sanderson High School in Raleigh put on lockdown due to shooting at nearby softball field

By Mark Bergin, WRAL senior multiplatform producer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — Sanderson High School is on lockdown Friday morning, according to the Wake County Public School System's Interim Chief of...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Officials: Gun fired accidentally at NC hospital, 1 hurt

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot and wounded at a North Carolina hospital when a gun went off accidentally Sunday night, and police were searching for the woman's brother Monday, authorities said. Wayne County officials said that a report of a shooting at Wayne UNC Health Care in...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

1 person wounded in shooting at North Carolina hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina authorities say a hospital was temporarily placed on lockdown after a shooting that resulted in a non-life-threatening wound to the victim. Wayne County spokesman Joe Gillie said that authorities received a report of a shooting at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro around 8 p.m. Sunday night, prompting a lockdown that lasted for about an hour.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Two people shot late Sunday at Greenville apartment complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say two people were shot late Sunday night at a Greenville apartment complex. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Southgate Apartments, that’s off East Arlington Boulevard. Police were called to the pool area of the apartment complex where they found a 37-year-old man...
WITN

Silver Alert canceled for woman who was missing out of Tarboro

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert that was issued for a missing woman believed to be endangered out of Tarboro has been canceled. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says that at the request of the Tarboro Police Department, it has canceled the Silver Alert for 80-year-old Hattie Graham.
TARBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Wells Fargo robbery reported by alarm company in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A male suspect entered a Raleigh bank, handed a teller and note and took off, police said Monday. The site of the robbery was the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3500 block of W. Millbrook Road, off of Glenwood Avenue. The amount stolen from the bank is unknown at this time.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Two injured at Southgate Apartments after shooting on Sunday night

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the pool area of the Southgate Apartment after reports of shots were fired. “Once on scene, they located two individuals who had been shot. A 37-year-old male suffered serious injuries and a 20-year-old female suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to the hospital […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

After 'accidental' shooting, WRAL asking about security inside Triangle hospitals

Goldsboro, N.C. — Just about 24 hours after a man allegedly shot his sister in a Wayne County hospital, plenty of questions remain about the incident and the response. Allen Carmichael, 40, of Goldsboro, remains at large, wanted for carrying a concealed weapon. Police say he accidentally shot his sister, Sade Jones, on Sunday night on the sixth floor at UNC Wayne Hospital. It is not clear why either Carmichael or Jones was at the hospital, why Carmichael was armed and what prompted the shooting.
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Softball#Sanderson High School
WRAL News

Trooper fired then reinstated after Raleigh man's beating dies at 41

A state trooper exonerated for her role in an infamous beating of a man in Raleigh died last month after a surgical procedure, her lawyer told WRAL News. Tabithia Davis was fired by the Highway Patrol in June 2018 and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, willfully failing to discharge duties, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Police investigating 2 overnight assaults leaving 3 people injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured overnight in Greensboro in separate assaults. Greensboro police first responded to a shooting call just before midnight on N. English Street. At the scene, officers found two people with “unknown injuries.” Just after 3 a.m., officers were called to a local hospital about a person who had […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
chathamstartribune.com

Danville fugitive arrested in Greensboro

A fugitive wanted for a 2019 murder was apprehended and extradited back to Danville on May 25, according to Sgt. Chris Morris with the Danville Police Department. Domonic Domonta Fitzgerald, 31, was arrested in Greensboro, N.C. on May 3 where he was living in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Street, said Sgt. Morris.
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 injured, 1 in ‘critical condition’ in NC shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An aggravated assault has left two people injured and one in “critical condition,” according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 12:48 a.m. on Sunday morning, police came to a local hospital after getting reports about two gunshot victims checking in. The victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle […]
WRAL News

Car crashes into utility pole in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A viewer shared a photo with WRAL News of a car that crashed into a utility pole Tuesday morning. The photo shows the red car propped up on the pole near the intersection of Person Street and Edenton Street in downtown Raleigh. A small section of...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Man who escaped Robeson County jail back in custody

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man arrested for violating parole after a weapons conviction who escaped from a confinement center in Lumberton Sunday evening is back in custody, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Correctional staff and law enforcement officers were looking for James Nicholas Jacobs, who was discovered missing about 8 […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed, firefighters injured in Cary house fire

Cary, N.C. — One woman died and two firefighters were injured in a Cary house fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the home on Dunhagan Place, located off SE Cary Parkway near U.S. 1, before 11:30 p.m. The firefighters were treated for minor injuries at a hospital. There was...
CARY, NC
FOX8 News

Belews Lake teen drowning victim identified

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The teenage boy who was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night has been identified. Elijah Edward Wyatt, 15, of Winston-Salem was a student at R.J. Reynolds High School who had dreams of becoming a NAVY Seal one day. Wyatt was found after a rigorous search […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Boaters upping safety measures after 14-year-old dies in Wilson reservoir

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Community members around the Buckhorn Reservoir were grieving the loss of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead after being thrown from a boat on Sunday. “Devastating, just devastating,” Karen Gabbard who lives near the reservoir said. “My friend texted me and told me, because...
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
58K+
Followers
61K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy