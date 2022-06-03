Sanderson High School in Raleigh put on lockdown due to shooting at nearby softball field

Goldsboro, N.C. — Just about 24 hours after a man allegedly shot his sister in a Wayne County hospital, plenty of questions remain about the incident and the response. Allen Carmichael, 40, of Goldsboro, remains at large, wanted for carrying a concealed weapon. Police say he accidentally shot his sister, Sade Jones, on Sunday night on the sixth floor at UNC Wayne Hospital. It is not clear why either Carmichael or Jones was at the hospital, why Carmichael was armed and what prompted the shooting.

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO