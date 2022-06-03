ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew in danger of missing Week 1

By Adam La Rose
 3 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) might not recover in time for Week 1. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars are currently “unsure” if Agnew will be healthy in time for the start of the season, reports John Reid of the Florida Times Union (Twitter link). The 27-year-old’s season ended in November as a result of a hip injury, and the uncertainty surrounding his availability in the fall points to a stalled recovery.

In a year where little went right on offense for the Jaguars, Agnew was a relative bright spot. He made 24 catches for 229 yards and a touchdown, adding 111 yards and another score on the ground. He was of course most involved in the return game, though. The San Diego alum totalled 525 yards on kick returns, including a 102-yarder. He also recorded a record-breaking score running back a missed field goal in Week 3.

Those abilities on special teams earned Agnew a three-year deal with Jacksonville last offseason. The contract followed four seasons with the Lions, including his rookie campaign in which he was named a First-Team All-Pro for his production returning punts in particular. By the end of his tenure in the Motor City, Agnew had converted from cornerback to receiver, but it was in Jacksonville that he played a significant number of offensive snaps for the first time.

Reid notes that in Agnew’s absence, the Jaguars have used several other players as punt returners so far at OTAs. Among those is Christian Kirk, whom the team added on a four-year, $72M deal in free agency. The former Cardinal will be leaned on heavily as a receiver, but he has 51 punt returns to his name as well. Only one of those came last season, however, so the team’s preference would surely be for Agnew to recover in time for the season. For now, though, it is in doubt whether or not that will happen.

