ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile - EMSC

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Removes extraneous word ‘earthquake’ from first paragraph)

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Antofagasta, Chile on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 146 km (90.72 miles), EMSC said.

(The story has been refiled to remove extraneous word ‘earthquake’ from the first paragraph)

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

A huge Atlantic ocean current is slowing down. If it collapses, La Niña could become the norm for Australia

Climate change is slowing down the conveyor belt of ocean currents that brings warm water from the tropics up to the North Atlantic. Our research, published today in Nature Climate Change, looks at the profound consequences to global climate if this Atlantic conveyor collapses entirely. We found the collapse of this system – called the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation – would shift the Earth’s climate to a more La Niña-like state. This would mean more flooding rains over eastern Australia and worse droughts and bushfire seasons over southwest United States. East-coast Australians know what unrelenting La Niña feels like....
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Colombia discovers two historical shipwrecks in Caribbean

BOGOTA, June 6 (Reuters) - Colombian naval officials conducting underwater monitoring of the long-sunken San Jose galleon have discovered two other historical shipwrecks nearby, President Ivan Duque said on Monday. The San Jose galleon, thought by historians to be carrying treasure that would be worth billions of dollars, sank in...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Antofagasta#Emsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip on expectations of higher interest rates

June 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices extended losses for a third straight session on Tuesday, as expectations of interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe dulled bullion's demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,839.39 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. U.S. gold futures also eased by 0.1% to $1,841.80. * The Federal Reserve is on track for half point interest rate increases in June, July, and last week's jobs report boosted expectations of continued tightening by the U.S. central bank. * Friday's CPI report is now being awaited for further clues on the pace of U.S. rate increases. * The European Central Bank also meets later this week as investors ramp up their bets on interest rate hikes this year. * Higher rates dent gold's appeal as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. * Japan's real wages posted the largest drop in four months in April, the government said on Tuesday, as a surge in inflation eclipsed a rise in nominal wages. * India's gold imports in May jumped 677% from a year ago to the highest level in a year, as correction in prices just before a key festival and wedding season boosted retail jewellery purchases, a government source said on Monday. * State revenue from gold mining companies in Mali rose 23% year-on-year in 2021 to 564.5 billion CFA francs ($931 million), a mines ministry official said on Monday. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,063.06 tonnes on Monday. * In other metals, platinum fell 0.2% to $1,015.98 an ounce and palladium was steady at $2,001.98. Silver was down 0.1% at $22.03 per ounce. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM April 0830 UK Reserve Assets Total May 1230 US International Trade April (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Union Pacific to miss margin forecast as costs mount

June 7 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) on Tuesday warned it would miss full-year margin targets as the railroad operator takes on rising costs related to fuel, wages and its network. The Nebraska-based company's incremental operating margin is expected to drop below the original forecast of mid-60%. "Inflationary pressures...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Canada exports edge up in April on seafood and motor vehicles

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s exports rose 0.6% in April, driven by strong exports of frozen seafood and motor vehicles, but offset by lower crude oil production, while imports climbed 1.9%, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. The country’s trade surplus with the world narrowed to C$1.50 billion ($1.19 billion), below...
GAS PRICE
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat, corn ease back as U.S. crops, Ukraine exports assessed

* Market weighs chances of wartime sea channel for Ukraine exports * USDA report shows better than expected U.S. corn crop conditions * U.S. winter wheat rating improves after rain as harvest starts (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures edged lower on Tuesday to give back some of their day-earlier gains as investors weighed improving U.S. crop conditions and diplomatic discussions over a wartime sea corridor for Ukrainian grain. Soybeans were almost unchanged. Grain prices were also curbed by a cautious mood on wider financial markets following a surprise interest rate increase in Australia. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% at $10.86-1/2 a bushel by 1124 GMT. The contract had soared more than 5% on Monday as reports of Russian strikes on Kyiv and the port of Mykolaiv dampened expectations that a diplomatic deal could be reached to resume sea shipments of Ukrainian grain. Turkey is coordinating with Russia and Ukraine to agree a plan to re-start grain exports from Ukrainian ports, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said, a day before the country's foreign minister hosts his Russian counterpart for talks. However, prospects of a breakthrough appeared uncertain as fighting continued in Ukraine, and Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for disrupting global food supplies. "No quick solution to the problem is therefore in sight," Commerzbank said in a note. CBOT corn was down 0.3% at $7.40 a bushel, after rising 2% in the previous session. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 73% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent in its first condition ratings for the 2022 crop, above the average estimate of 68% in a Reuters analyst poll. U.S. farmers were nearing the end of corn planting having caught up on initial delays due to cold, wet weather. The USDA also raised slightly its rating for drought-affected U.S. winter wheat as farmers start harvesting the crop. However, spring wheat and soybean planting were lagging the usual pace. CBOT soybeans inched down 0.06% to $16.98-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans were capped by lower than expected weekly U.S. export inspection figures published on Monday. Prices at 1124 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1086.50 -6.50 -0.59 770.75 40.97 CBOT corn 740.00 -2.50 -0.34 593.25 24.74 CBOT soy 1698.25 -1.00 -0.06 1339.25 26.81 Paris wheat 391.00 -6.50 -1.64 276.75 41.28 Paris maize 336.50 -5.50 -1.61 226.00 48.89 Paris rape 790.50 -14.00 -1.74 754.00 4.84 WTI crude oil 117.86 -0.64 -0.54 75.21 56.71 Euro/dlr 1.07 0.00 -0.22 1.1368 -6.13 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Uttaresh.V and Mark Potter)
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

470K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy