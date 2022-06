Madison in the sixties. Our Memorial Day tribute to our Vietnam casualties – part one. Marine staff sergeant Roscoe Ammerman, thirty- seven, becomes the first casualty from Madison when he is killed in action in Quang Nam province on October 3. Ammerman joined the Marines at seventeen in August 1945, after dropping out of Central High School following his junior year. He saw combat in the Korean War, later served in Lebanon, and died an infantry unit leader. He is survived by his mother, a sister, and two brothers, all living in Madison.

1 DAY AGO