LONDON, June 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s leaders have the right intentions to tackle soaring energy bills – and the wrong remedies. After gas prices quadrupled since last year, European Union governments had committed 0.6% of the bloc’s GDP, as of late April, to help their economies cushion the blow. That makes sense. Yet the way they do it enriches Russia and compromises an EU pledge to cut 2030 greenhouse gas emissions by 55% compared to their 1990 level.

