Fresh from its recent collaboration alongside Logiquest, Universal Works has returned with the latest collection from its “Hotel Deluxe” concept. Describing the fictional hotel as a “place full of characters you’d actually want to be stuck in a lift with” the new release hones in on a range of slouchy summer staples inspired by skate park culture, Lake Como luxury and the music of The Specials.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 HOURS AGO