Atlanta, GA

Pet of the Day from Best Friends Atlanta

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotty is a senior boy with a funny personality....

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 6, 2022

ATLANTA - Pastor Dwight Buckner talks the upcoming release of his third book "Overlooked":. America’s loved relationship counselor, pastor and author releases his highly anticipated third book "Overlooked." Pastor Dwight Buckner quickly became a fan favorite on the last seasons of Lifetime’s "Married at First Sight". As a no-nonsense Christian relationship expert, Buckner gives unfiltered advice to men that struggle in areas of commitment, decision-making, and loyalty. Since his premiere on TV, Buckner has released several books, his most recent release is entitled "Overlooked", which is slated to launch in the summer of 2022. It will speak to all of us who have ever felt overlooked, devalued, or invisible. His goal is to provide hope and guidance to those who feel lost, and confused about life, relationships, or their relevance. You can preorder "Overlooked" here.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta, GA Best Rated Nail Salons

Nail art has played a huge role in history, and in 2022, a person's nail art can be seen as a way of showing their personality, and there are so many different ways for a person to wear their nails. Coffin shaped, stiletto shaped, rounded, and basic square shaped nails are just a few of the options that one can have. Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the way that they like their nails done. Some people enjoy the basic colors such as white or black, and others enjoy more of a pop in colors such as neon orange or maybe even rainbow. Atlanta, luckily, has a countless number of nail stylists that are always available for booking, whether that be someone who works in a nail salon, or does work in the comfort of their own homes.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta 5K promotes healthy eating and living in children

ATLANTA - Building lifelong, healthy habits is easier when you start young. That was one of the goals of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Strong4Life Superhero 5K & Fun Run on Saturday morning at Piedmont Park. Alex Faas, Director of Events at CHOA, said about 1,000 runners came out and 100...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

How to spend 48 hours in Helen with kids

For many families in the South, visiting Helen is an annual event. After all, there’s Oktoberfest and tubing and the delicious candy shops to enjoy, but what else is there?. Can you really spend a couple of days in Helen and do more than just walking around the shops?...
HELEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Small fire at iconic Atlanta pizzeria

ATLANTA - Firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire inside a uniquely-shaped Atlanta restaurant that has been featured in at least one major motion picture. Fire crews responded around 6:45 p.m. on Monday to the Rocky Mountain Pizza located along Hemphill Avenue just north of 10th Street NW. Firefighters...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Unseen hero: Tiffany Houston

Tiffany Houston is an unseen hero in Newnan. Houston moved to Newnan from Carrollton in 1998 and has been working in the school system since 2002. Most days you can find her helping senior citizens in Newnan with various errands. Her acts of charity started when she was 18. She...
NEWNAN, GA
CBS 46

High inflation leaves Atlanta family with only $50 a month to live

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the price at the pump goes up, there’s no doubt that consumer confidence goes down. Most in metro Atlanta are now paying anywhere from $4.19 to $4.69 a gallon. “It’s rough, it’s rough. I’m fortunate, but I can’t imagine what it’s like for people...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rapper Jack Harlow meets fans at metro Atlanta KFC to promote new meal

SMYRNA, Ga. - Rapper Jack Harlow is dropping something new, but it's not new music. A Smyrna KFC underwent a redesign for the debut of the "Jack Harlow Meal" and the artist himself appeared at the restaurant on Saturday. He was seen taking photos with some fans at the KFC at 2637 Cobb Parkway in Smyrna.
SMYRNA, GA
mommypoppins.com

26 Things to Do on Father's Day: Father's Day Events in Atlanta

Father's Day is almost here so take the time to thank your dad for all he does! Today’s fathers take on many various roles in their families, so let's show dad how much he means to us with some great Father's Day events in Atlanta. Don’t settle for buying Super-Man (aka dad) cliche ties, cologne bottles, or typical gifts this Father’s Day; instead, read our list of Father's Day activities to celebrate him and make memories together. Let this be the best Father’s Day ever!
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tree falls on northwest Atlanta home, one resident rescued

ATLANTA - A man had to be pulled from his northwest Atlanta on Monday after a tree toppled down on it. It happened just after 8 p.m. at a home along Saturn Drive NW near Mercury Drive NW in the Carroll Heights neighborhood. Atlanta firefighter said they had to use...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Sandy Springs: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Sandy Springs, Georgia

Sandy Springs offers more ways to experience American culture, history and landscapes. You’ll be able to see more than the average tourist thanks. to its central location near the Civil War historic sites of Atlanta, Marietta, and Kennesaw. Sandy Springs is located just north of Atlanta. The city is...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Channelocity

Most expensive Atlanta neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Atlanta in 2022 is 6,013,000, which is a 1.73% increase from 2021. An absolutely fascinating fact about Atlanta is it's the "only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground in November of 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the razing, but the city rebuilt itself from the ashes — which is why the city symbol is the phoenix."
ATLANTA, GA

