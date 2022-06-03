Pet of the Day from Best Friends Atlanta

Nail art has played a huge role in history, and in 2022, a person's nail art can be seen as a way of showing their personality, and there are so many different ways for a person to wear their nails. Coffin shaped, stiletto shaped, rounded, and basic square shaped nails are just a few of the options that one can have. Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the way that they like their nails done. Some people enjoy the basic colors such as white or black, and others enjoy more of a pop in colors such as neon orange or maybe even rainbow. Atlanta, luckily, has a countless number of nail stylists that are always available for booking, whether that be someone who works in a nail salon, or does work in the comfort of their own homes.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO