Pet of the Day from Best Friends Atlanta

ATLANTA - Pastor Dwight Buckner talks the upcoming release of his third book "Overlooked":. America’s loved relationship counselor, pastor and author releases his highly anticipated third book "Overlooked." Pastor Dwight Buckner quickly became a fan favorite on the last seasons of Lifetime’s "Married at First Sight". As a no-nonsense Christian relationship expert, Buckner gives unfiltered advice to men that struggle in areas of commitment, decision-making, and loyalty. Since his premiere on TV, Buckner has released several books, his most recent release is entitled "Overlooked", which is slated to launch in the summer of 2022. It will speak to all of us who have ever felt overlooked, devalued, or invisible. His goal is to provide hope and guidance to those who feel lost, and confused about life, relationships, or their relevance. You can preorder "Overlooked" here.
