Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile

In 2011, at 41-years-old, I retired early from my six-figure career in law. My wife joined me in retirement four years later after quitting her job as a nurse. By the time she retired in 2015, our portfolio of high-yielding stocks and mutual funds paid roughly $130,000 a year in dividends, which covered most of our living expenses in Washington, D.C.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO