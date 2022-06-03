ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in connection with 2021 Rock Island murder

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

On May 29, 2021, at approximately 12:47 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street in reference to a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims of Moline. Sims was taken to Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island where he succumbed to his injuries. On May 30, 2021, detectives with the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Mayson Andrew Davis of Muscatine for the charge of First-Degree Murder, a Class M Felony. Davis was apprehended by the Muscatine Police Department later that day and is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail awaiting trial.

Mayson Andrew Davis (photo: Rock Island Police Department)
Seth Demarco Washington (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

On June 2nd, 2022, detectives with the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, working in conjunction with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, obtained an arrest warrant for a second subject, 21-year-old Seth D. Washington of Moline, for the charge of First-Degree Murder, a Class M Felony. Washington was taken into custody in Rock Island on Friday, June 3rd, with bond set at $500,000 and is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail pending prosecution.

