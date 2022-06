Robert J. Lukonen, 56, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 30, 2022 in Sheboygan. Born June 11, 1965 in Detroit, MI, Robert was the son of Gail Steltzner Lukonen and the late Robert Lukonen. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from North High School in 1983. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, Air Assault, stationed at Fort Ord in California. On July 25, 1987, he was united in marriage to Tina M. Ries at St. Andrew Lutheran Church.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO