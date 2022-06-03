Welcome to the Ask Eater DC Dining Advice Column

No-churn ice cream, in case you did not get the memo, is an ice cream lover’s back-pocket bestie. It is for those of us who adore homemade ice cream but aren’t always up for the egg cracking, custard-making, ice cream machine retrieving, forgetting that parts of said ice cream machine needed freezing, finding room in the freezer for said parts, waiting for them to freeze, only to give up on the whole venture to eat cereal straight from the box while wallowing in an ice cream-deprivation-induced malaise. I am not trying to give ice cream-making a bad name, I’m just here to introduce you to the joy that is doing it the easy-peasy way.

