ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Welcome to the Ask Eater DC Dining Advice Column

By Eater Staff
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll soon be kicking off Ask Eater, a dining advice column from Eater DC in which the editor and regular contributors answer questions from readers. Eater will field inquiries about an in-demand dish, cuisine, or specific...

dc.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Meet Eater’s New Editor-in-Chief

This post originally appeared on June 4, 2022, in Stephanie Wu’s newsletter, “From the Editor,” a round up of the most vital news and stories in the food world. Read the archives and subscribe now. Hi everyone,. I’m Stephanie, Eater’s new editor-in-chief, and I’m excited to be...
ENTERTAINMENT
Eater

One of Venice’s Best Waterside Restaurants Gets a Big Summer Refresh

Pier House has received a comprehensive redesign and menu revamp from Mike Dobson and Eric Bernek of the Venice Restaurant Group, adding a breezy, sunny new place for fresh seafood platters from chef Jennifer Corona. Though it’s been open continuously for the past year, the new menu items are just coming online, giving the restaurant a fresh reboot. Think whole grilled branzino with crispy chili and limes, raw Peruvian scallops, and blistered shishito peppers with black garlic aioli. The new interior design is an homage to the original Venice Pier of the early 1900s to the bustling area they’re trying to dub “Washington Square” at the end of Washington Boulevard.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Eater

Celebrity Chef Justin Sutherland Is Opening a Sandwich Shop in Portland

When Top Chef alum and Taste the Culture host Justin Sutherland visits a new city, one of the first priorities is scoping out a good egg sandwich. He’ll ask hotel clerks and bartenders for their favorites. He’ll prioritize a visit to Black Seed Bagels when in New York. And, historically, when visiting Portland, he’s popped into Kenny & Zuke’s for breakfast.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

D.C.’s Newest Mini-Golf Bar Looks Wild

D.C.’s golf bar game continues to soar with the arrival of Puttery in Penn Quarter later this month, complete with lots of pizza and themed cocktails that compliment each immersive course. The new putt-putt pad slides into the former home of International Spy Museum (800 F Street NW). Drive...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eater#Advice Column#Crab Cakes#Food Drink
Eater

Somerville’s New Yafa Bakery & Cafe Offers an Artistic Taste of the Mediterranean

Chocolate-covered dates embellished with 24-karat gold; fluffy honey-soaked buns with orange, cranberry, and coconut; delicate confections made of pine nuts or pistachio; a refreshing citrus drink with mint leaves and ginger — visitors to Somerville’s new Yafa Bakery & Cafe will find these items and plenty more flavors of the Mediterranean, all meant to adhere to the slogan “artfully delicious.”
Eater

America’s Last Howard Johnson’s Restaurant Reportedly Shutters in Upstate New York

Howard Johnson’s — the restaurant chain, not the hotel company — appears to have finally gone extinct. The Times Union reports that the last remaining Howard Johnson’s in America, a 70-year-old restaurant located in Lake George, New York, did not open for business over the Memorial Day weekend and the property’s lease is listed for sale online. The restaurant appears to have last opened its doors in March. Once considered America’s largest restaurant chain, Howard Johnson’s was an ice cream-fueled New England stalwart that reportedly hit its heyday in the 1960’s and 1970’s, but shrunk in later years as other fast-food chains like McDonald’s took over the country. The last New England location closed in 2016.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Fish-Shaped Ice Cream Cones and Mochi Doughnuts Are Invading Harvard Square

Popular Seaport District ice cream shop Taiyaki NYC — which expanded here in 2019 from New York — will open its second Massachusetts location in Cambridge’s Harvard Square, and this one will share space with Taiyaki’s mochi doughnut shop sibling, the Dough Club. They’ll be located in the former Mint Julep storefront at 6 Church Street, a prime location steps from the Harvard MBTA station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Grubhub Reportedly Still Owes NYC Restaurants Thousands of Dollars After Disastrous Free Lunch Promo

Two weeks after Grubhub rolled out a disastrous, citywide free lunch promo that overloaded NYC restaurants with delivery orders, some businesses are still waiting for the company to refund them for undelivered food orders. The New York Post reports that salad chain Fresh & Co. lost about $4,000 on the promotion stemming from orders that were never picked up, according to the company’s CEO. Upper West Side restaurateur Jeremy Wladis tells the Post that he’s down $1,500 from the promotion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

First Look at the New Johns Island Minero Before the Opening This Thursday

More than two years after the closure of downtown Charleston burrito spot Minero, Neighborhood Dining Group, will reopen the Mexican restaurant at 3140 Maybank Highway on Thursday, June 9. Chef Shamil Velazquez (also of Delaney Oyster House) will bring back Minero favorites like the charcoal-grilled wings covered in Valentina hot...
Eater

The Best Ice Cream Topping Is That Shitty Cake You Just Made

This post originally appeared in the June 6, 2022 edition of The Move, a place for Eater’s editors to reveal their recommendations and pro dining tips — sometimes thoughtful, sometimes weird, but always someone’s go-to move. Subscribe now. As someone who bakes cake for recreation, I have...
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

A No-Churn Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe for the Ages

No-churn ice cream, in case you did not get the memo, is an ice cream lover’s back-pocket bestie. It is for those of us who adore homemade ice cream but aren’t always up for the egg cracking, custard-making, ice cream machine retrieving, forgetting that parts of said ice cream machine needed freezing, finding room in the freezer for said parts, waiting for them to freeze, only to give up on the whole venture to eat cereal straight from the box while wallowing in an ice cream-deprivation-induced malaise. I am not trying to give ice cream-making a bad name, I’m just here to introduce you to the joy that is doing it the easy-peasy way.
RECIPES
Eater

Churrasco and Beyond: Where to Eat Brazilian Food in the Northeast

The Portuguese greeting “Oi, tudo bem?” — meaning “Hello, how are you?” — is one you’re likely to hear when entering many of the businesses in the neighborhoods of Oxford Circle and Castor Gardens in Northeast Philadelphia. This area has long been home to immigrant communities, historically Jewish and European, but over the past several years has experienced a new wave of immigrants from all over the world.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eater

Charming Brixton Wine Bar and Restaurant Salon Will Close After Nearly 10 Years

Chefs and restaurateurs Nicholas Balfe, Matthew Bushnell, and Mark Gurney have announced that their first restaurant, Salon in Brixton Market, will permanently close after nearly a decade serving modern British menus and natural wines. “Opening its doors in 2012, Salon has become known and loved for its seasonal and inventive...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

At Columbia City’s Off Alley, a Punk Rock Mentality and No-Rules Food Are Reshaping Seattle’s Fine Dining Scene

Evan Leichtling started listening to punk rock when he was 12 years old, a self-described “weird kid” who felt isolated growing up on Whidbey Island. As he started his training to become a chef — in culinary school and at Seattle fine dining restaurants like Lark — Leichtling spent weekends getting tattoos and going out wearing colorful clothes to local venues like the Funhouse and the Lava Lounge. “The small punk rock community embraced me with all of my weirdness,” he says.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

Two Staten Island Restaurant Vets Transport Sri Lankan Food to Queens

As the Sri Lankan immigrant community in Jamaica, Queens follows the devastating economic crisis and the deadly protests and food shortages it’s fueled in their native country, Queens Lanka — a rare Sri Lankan restaurant and grocery store that opened in the borough five months ago — is a reminder of home. It’s a corner spot, located at 88-01 182nd Place, at the end of a dead end street, where partners and former Staten Island restaurant veterans Rasika Wetthasinghe and Suchira Wijayarathne serve the neighborhood traditional comfort foods like the complex, banana leaf-wrapped lamprais, and the popular street food kottu, that have been, until now, mainly limited to Staten Island’s Sri Lankan restaurant community.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Eater

Meet the TikToker Going Viral by Baking His Way Through Great Depression-Era Cookbooks

Regardless of how well-curated your TikTok algorithm is, there don’t seem to be a lot of feel-good stories on the app these days. In the span of a few short years, it’s seemingly gone from a quirky video-sharing platform to a social menace, synonymous with harassment, misinformation, and abuse. Not to mention the accusations that TikTok is largely a tool of the Chinese surveillance apparatus.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Eater

A New, Locally Led Food Hall Is Headed for Eat Street

A new food hall is en route for Eat Street. Helmed by a team of local restaurant and bar stars — John Ng and Lina Goh of Zen Box Izakaya, Gabriella Grant-Spangler and Ben Spangler of Bebe Zito, and beverage director Trish Gavin of Khâluna, Lat14, and Lemongrass — Eat Street Crossing will open in the former Old Arizona Studios, a historic brick building on Nicollet Avenue. This is exciting news for the Eat Street neighborhood, which across decades has harbored some of Minneapolis’s most beloved restaurants, from Quang to Lu’s Sandwiches to Pimento Jamaican Kitchen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eater

Self-Serve Grills and Freezer Martinis Make a Comeback at This ’70s-Inspired Sacramento Steakhouse

The team behind some of Sacramento’s most popular drinking destinations has taken over a Broadway restaurant, hoping to turn the dark and sexy venue into a destination for grilled meats, classic cocktails, and live funk and soul music. Called the Butterscotch Den, the new restaurant and bar takes over the former Arthur Henry’s Supper Club and Ruby Room in Oak Park. Following an aesthetic refresh and a complete overhaul of the food and drink menus, the space now sports plush booths, patterned wallpaper, and mirrored back bar, all shining under a warm golden glow.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy